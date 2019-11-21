UWindsor University Players to stage 'relaxed performance' of Beauty and the Beast

The University of Windsor is putting on a sensory-limited, "relaxed performance" of the play Beauty and the Beast, aimed at audiences sensitive to light, sound or who require a less-strict environment.

Staged by the school's University Players, during the regular run of the show, one performance will be dedicated to making theatre more accessible for those who might not be able to attend otherwise.

The idea came from fourth-year drama in education and community student Sarah Richards, who also serves as a house manager for the University Players.

"Just being able to see the accessibility issues and what can be done to make it more accessible, I just thought it would be really interesting to do some research on that," said Richards.

According to Richards, relaxed performances were originally aimed at making the sometimes "strict" theatre environment more accessible for patrons living on the autism spectrum.

However, relaxed performances have grown from there, and can now cater to "a wide range of disabilities, and even learning disabilities or just people who tend to get overstimulated really easily," Richards said.

Students at the University of Windsor are rehearsing for their production of Beauty and the Beast. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Unlike traditional musical performances, with lowered house lights and loud, booming casts, the relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast also won't require audiences to sit still and silently during the show.

"We'll keep the house lights on, we'll take down the sound levels, and we'll just making it an environment where people can just be themselves," explained Monica Dottor, the director and choreographer for the production.

The end result, according to Richards, is a production that "gives people more of an opportunity to do anything that they need to do while also being able to enjoy theatre."

'It's just been a lovely experience,' says cast member

Cast members of the show said they've had a great time rehearsing with this new approach in mind.

Drama in education and community student Sarah Richards was the one who brought up the idea to do a 'relaxed performance' with the University Players. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I think it's very important that we make this a platform starting from a school setting to get used to that kind of environment — making sure it is accessible for all people," said Jamar Adams-Thompson, a fourth-year acting student who will play the Beast.

"It's just been a lovely experience learning how to story tell for all these different groups."

Olivia Ridpath, a fourth-year acting student playing the role of Beauty, echoed Adams-Thompson's comments.

Fourth year acting students Jamar Adams-Thompson and Olivia Ridpath say they're excited to make the show more accessible. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"A lot of theatre companies around the country and around the world do relaxed performances," she said.

"I think this is the perfect show for us to start giving Windsor audiences this opportunity. I'm just really excited to give people that chance to come see theatre who don't normally get to."

The "relaxed performance" of the production will take place Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

The regular show opens Nov. 29.