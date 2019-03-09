U-Pass becomes permanent, changes implemented Fall 2019

The UWindsor U-Pass is here to stay.

Undergraduate students said yes to the U-Pass last month.

Part-time and graduate students followed that vote with their own — also saying yes, to make the program a permanent one for students at the University of Windsor.

The U-Pass allows unlimited rides for students on Transit Windsor services during the eight-month school year.

The pass costs $132 for September to April. Students can choose to add a summer extension for $66. It is a mandatory service, but students in certain postal codes can opt out.

The University of Windsor Student Alliance announced a second opt-out option immediately before the referendum began in March. Students with on-campus parking passes can opt out as of September 2019.

The pass was first voted in on a three-year pilot project in 2016.