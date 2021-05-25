UWindsor student wins national award for work with Liberty Project

A student from Lakeshore, Ont., has received a national award for her work with a social enterprise aimed at helping women.

Natalie Suzor was named the Women's Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year by Enactus, a group that's dedicated to inspiring young leaders.

"I couldn't believe what I was listening to when I heard my name announced," she said of her reaction to winning the award at a livestreamed ceremony earlier this month.

The award comes with a $2,500 bursary plus a $5,000 project grant for Enactus Windsor's Project Liberty.

Suzor was honoured for her outstanding work with the project, which provides a 10-week transitional employment program for women who have overcome abuse, addictions and trauma.

Suzor, who joined CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Tuesday, said part of her work with the organization involved working one-on-one with a client as a consultant.

"She really is honestly the strongest person I think I've ever met and gotten to know because ... she was younger than me and I was able to learn so much from her experience," she said.

Suzor, who started as a youth mentor with the organization, is currently co-project manager.

She is about to graduate from the University of Windsor this month.