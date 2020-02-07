UWindsor, St. Clair College restricting travel to China due to coronavirus

The University of Windsor and St. Clair College are restricting travel to China amid the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking with reporters following Thursday's Windsor Regional Hospital board meeting, St. Clair College president Patti France said recruitment trips to China and countries on the outskirts to China had been postponed.

"There is no urgency to those trips, so we've just asked them to be proactive and postpone them," she said. "Once this is hopefully moved on and been rectified or settles down, then we'll revisit those travel plans."

Chris Busch, assistant vice-president of enrolment management at the University of Windsor, said his institution has put in place a similar freeze on trips to China.

According to Busch, recruitment trips, as well as reciprocal exchange programs where UWindsor students study abroad in China have been paused or rescheduled "until the coronavirus outbreak has been addressed to our satisfaction."

The university's decision to pause trips to China was made earlier this week, and the decision was made at the same time for each group of travellers.

Busch said a lot of UWindsor faculty made the decision themselves "that they did not want to travel and, therefore, we're very supportive of that."

Any costs associated with postponing the trips will be taken on by the university, Busch added.

The university has already issued a statement on its website informing students about the coronavirus. Additionally, Busch said, students can seek support through student health counselling and wellness services, as well as through the My Student Support Program (MySSP).

"It's available live, it's in simplified Chinese and other languages too," Busch said.

Though China is one of the largest sources of incoming foreign students, Busch said the number of people who go to China is low.

"I would say the number would be somewhere between 30 and 40 per semester," he said.

Windsor Regional Hospital has tested a handful of people for coronavirus. There are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in Windsor-Essex region.

The latest figures published by the World Health Organization (WHO) have approximately 31,480 confirmed coronavirus cases across 24 countries.

Approximately 31,000 confirmed cases are in China, where 637 people have died to date. One person has died of coronavirus outside of China.

According to Health Canada, there are still three confirmed cases in Ontario and two confirmed cases in B.C. On Thursday, B.C's provincial health officer identified two presumptive cases in the province.

Ontario's chief medical officer said on Thursday that 62 people are still being tested for coronavirus in the province.