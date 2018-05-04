University of Windsor restores 'vast majority' of systems after security breach

The University of Windsor confirms it has restored the "vast majority" of its systems following a cyber security breach that temporarily shut down its website last month.

On June 22, the university issued a notice that its website and other services were temporarily unavailable. On Thursday, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CBC News that a full investigation is underway with a team of external cyber security experts to better understand what happened.

"Upon discovery of the incident, steps were immediately taken to secure our systems and mitigate the impact to our data and operations," said spokesperson Renée Trombley. "We are committed to data safety and are taking steps to ensure the enhanced security and reliability of our systems for the future."

Trombley did not answer questions about what appeared to have caused the breach or if police were called to investigate.

The university posted that payroll systems were affected, although a contingency plan was put in place so staff were paid on time.

Student online portals, such as Blackboard, were also impacted, but have since been restored.