UWindsor's provost's office has issued a guide to pronoun usage

A new project to affirm gender identities is being rolled out at the University of Windsor.

The results are a guide to pronouns issued by the Provost's office. It outlines the context behind pronouns and etiquette when it comes to daily usage.

Fei Qin, a student at UWindsor who identifies as non-binary, collaborated with the office of the Provost Patty Weir to bring the project to fruition.

Fei is an undergraduate at the University of WIndsor (Supplied by UWindsor)

"Binary" refers to things that have been categorized into two things. So, in regards to gender, we so often talk about gender as "man" or "woman."

Qin's pronouns are "they/them," and they said that during the pandemic they began to question their gender identity.

"I choose to exist outside of the gender binary of 'men' and 'women' because I don't really feel like either of them fit me," they said. "Without everyone around me [in the pandemic] socially enforcing my gender, I felt lost ... I was like, 'I don't feel like a woman'."

"Growing up, especially in a traditional first generation immigrant family, my parents brought a lot of traditional, binary gender values to Canada."

Creating a plan

The journey to creating this resource for UWindsor students started as Qin became a student advocate.

Windsor Morning 9:05 Pronouns project Many of us don't give much thought to pronouns. But those small words say a lot about who we are. And the list of used pronouns is growing. So much so, the University of Windsor has put out a comprehensive Guide to Understanding Pronouns.

"I was lucky enough to be voted in as an undergraduate student union rep," they said. "With that, I was able to work closely with the Provost's office."

"A friend was in the midst of transitioning — using different pronouns — and a professor just didn't get it ... I felt like something needed to be done on a grassroots level."

We all have an objective and a responsibility to be proactive in terms of progressiveness - Fei Qin

This conversation prompted collaboration with Provost Patty Weir into how they could better integrate these considerations at UWindsor.

"I feel it's better to be proactive than reactive," Qin said. "As faculty, as staff, as students we all have an objective and a responsibility to be proactive in terms of progressiveness and learning about things we don't understand."

Social situations

Meagan Jubenville, a policy and grant writer with Trans Wellness, says that projects such as UWindsor's are important for helping to honour these communities.

"Projects like these hope to build more inclusive environments in spaces like universities and other similar spaces," she said. "Honouring someone's pronouns is a very important way you can honour someone's gender and honour someone's identity."

While Jubenville said that the issue of pronouns is so often framed as divisive.

"It's perfectly natural to take some time using new language ... Unfortunately I think that some people think it's a lot scarier than it needs to be."

Similarly, Qin points out that getting someone's pronouns wrong is just part of learning.

"When you get someone's pronouns wrong, usually my best practice is to correct quickly and then move on with the conversation," Qin said. "I don't see it as a big offence — it shows that you're learning."

Meanwhile, Jubenville hopes that programs similar to UWindsor's could be implemented in institutions at a broader level.

"Eventually the hope would be for people it just becomes natural to them and that it becomes a new, more inclusive, societal norm."