UWindsor profs call for an end to abuse of Indigenous legal rights

A group of University of Windsor professors have launched a petition calling on lawyers and legal academics to support Indigenous governments and legal systems.

Though the petition comes in the wake of ongoing protests in British Columbia and Belleville, Ont. over the B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline project opposed by Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, the petition is intended to be a call to action for "government sanctioned lawlessness" across North America.

Beverly Jacobs, an assistant professor at the university's Faculty of Law and a member of the Mohawk Nation from the Six Nations of the Grand River, is one of the petition's drafters.

She said the goal is to rally members of the legal community to support the rights of Indigenous land and water protectors.

"We found that in listening and watching what's been happening on social media and the media, that there's a lot of misunderstanding about the history, about law, about the impacts that this has on everyone as a human being," she said. "It's bigger than the issues that are happening in Wet'suwet'en."

Jacobs explained that understanding the conflict taking place between the hereditary chiefs of Wet'suwet'en and the B.C. government requires an understanding of the historical relationship between Indigenous and Canadian governments.

"We have to go right back to colonialization," she said." The history of colonialization, that Indigenous peoples have lived on what we call Turtle Island since time immemorial and Canadian and American laws came later."

Jacobs added that the Indian Act established in 1876 — which imposed a legal framework governing the relationship between Indigenous nations and Canada — was "the most racist and sexist piece of legislation that exists in the world."

"It was forced on Indigenous peoples," she said. "It was a colonial, patriarchal, Victorian piece of legislation."

It's bigger than the issues that are happening in Wet'suwet'en. - Beverly Jacobs, Assistant Professor, University of Windsor Faculty of Law

Jacobs said that the blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville is justified, "but it's also a bigger picture of the reasons why Indigenous peoples and their supporters are taking action."

"It's been too long that the Canadian government and any other governments have imposed their laws," she said. "And so there's a lot of this support from where we come from in our relationship to the land, that it's important to understand the reasons why these land protectors are there."

In terms of a possible solution, Jacobs said respect for Indigenous laws and legal orders, as well as respecting the relationship between Indigenous nations are all necessary steps to take.

Listen to Beverly Jacobs discuss Indigenous legal rights with Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette: