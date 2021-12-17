UWindsor pivoting to virtual classes for most students as new variant causes uncertainty

There are some changes coming to the University of Windsor campus, the school said in open letter posted on its website.

It said as the pandemic is evolving and with many unknowns about the Omicron variant, the university is taking steps to respond to the next potential threat from COVID-19.

Most students will return for classes on Jan. 17 and will start out virtual. Undergraduate classes in education and nursing start Jan. 3, but will also be held virtually as much as possible, the letter said.

When people are allowed back on campus, the university will give at least two weeks notice about the return. The earliest that could happen is Jan. 31. The university said that decision will be made with the help of local health authorities and the province.

Any formal or informal university in-person gatherings should be postponed. Starting now, all meetings should be virtual when possible. The letter states in-person exams will continue as scheduled.

For the next semester the university is extending the closure until Jan. 5. University employees that can work fully remotely can as of Jan. 5.

The campus library and other study spaces will remain open and available until Dec. 22. Those using the spaces must physically distance, wear a mask, and complete the Safe Lancer App Self-Assessment.

The university is also encouraging everyone in the community who can to get their booster as they become available.