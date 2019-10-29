UWindsor law students prepare to launch trans ID clinic

University of Windsor law students part of Pro Bono Students Canada's (PBSC) local chapter attended inclusivity and diversity training Monday led by WE Trans Support.

PBSC Windsor will be launching a clinic Nov. 23 aimed at helping transgender people change their names and gender on their government-issued identification, and students were taught about queer and trans healthcare, as well as lessons on trans identity and respectful language.

WE Trans Support volunteers already provide a similar service, but executive director Jayce Carver said her organization simply didn't have the "manpower and funding to be able to do this as a regular program of the organization."

Carver said the training is necessary because the PBSC clinic will likely feature "predominantly cis-gender volunteers."

Tasha Stansbury, a third-year law student at the University of Windsor who will serve as the volunteer coordinator for PBSC Windsor's soon-to-launch trans ID clinic, explained that her organization initially reached out to WE Trans Support "to see if they'd be willing to work with us."

"Before we start interacting with any clients, we do want to make sure that we're prepared — that we know the proper language to use and issues that might come up and definitely being sensitive to clients' needs and reconciling those needs with some unfortunate legal realities that they might be coming up against," Stansbury said.

Jayce Carver is the executive director of WE Trans Support. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Angelina Grace, a peer support and program facilitator with WE Trans Support, said not having identification that reflects her true identity has created barriers in her everyday life — including at doctors' offices, hospitals and even bars.

"Imagine getting up in a room full of people dressed as somebody you're not and essentially outing yourself to a bunch of people that you don't know," she said. "It can be anything from embarrassing to a dangerous situation, so you never really know."

And the application for changing information on government ID can be daunting no matter how someone identifies.

"It's about 16 pages long," said Levia Girardin, a mental health and addictions worker who took three tries before successfully changing the information on her ID "If you mess up one letter or anything, they will send it back … It took me three time, which took over a year."

Angelina Grace is a peer support and programs facilitator with WE Trans Support. She says she hasn't submitted the paperwork to legally change her name because of the stories she's heard from others. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The associated costs can also serve as a barrier, according to Grace. In Ontario, for example, it costs an adult $137 to change their name on their ID.

"[It] may not seem like a lot to some people, but when you're doing it over and over again, it's money that I don't have to just throw away [at] something that may not even happen," said Grace, adding that she's yet to submit the paperwork to legally change her name because of the stories she's heard from others.

"Being able to train people the proper ways of how to handle a trans person will be greatly beneficial, especially when you're dealing with name changes," she said.

Levia Girardon is a mental health and addictions worker. She said it took three times to successfully submit an application change her name on her government-issued I.D. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Stansbury, who's also taken client-centered law classes as part of her studies, said her goal is to establish and maintain respect with her clients.

"I really want to make sure that I'm being sensitive to my clients all the time," said Stansbury. "Because it's an issue of trust. You need your clients to be able to trust you, and if you can't meet the most basic requirements of respecting their identity, then there is no way that trust is going to be established."

Once it launches later next month, the PBSC Windsor trans ID clinic will be held every other Saturday.