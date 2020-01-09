UWindsor to hold memorial service for victims of Iran plane crash on Friday

The University of Windsor will hold a memorial service for five Windsor victims of a plane crash that happened in Iran on Wednesday.

The service will be held at 1 p.m. in the university's Alumni Auditorium, on the second floor of the CAW Student Centre.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 left Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport bound for Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine, around 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

A few minutes later, the flight crashed into the ground near Shahriar, Iran, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Among the dead are Samira Bashiri who worked in a lab at the University of Windsor; her husband Hamid Setareh Kokab, who was a PhD student in mechanical engineering at the same institution; Zahra Naghibi a PhD student at the university's Turbulence and Energy Lab; Naghibi's husband Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi; and Pedram Jadidi, who was a PhD student in civil engineering at the university.

U.S. officials said on Thursday that it's "highly likely" an Iranian anti-craft missile brought down the passenger plane.