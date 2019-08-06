UWindsor holds vigil honouring Iran crash victims

Members of the Windsor community are gathered at the University of Windsor in honour of five Windsorities who died after Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Jan. 8, 2020.

The service will take place in the university's Alumni Auditorium, on the second floor of the CAW Student Centre.

Flight PS752 left Tehran around 6 a.m. local time, bound for Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine.

A few minutes after takeoff, the plane crashed into the ground near Shahriar, Iran, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Among the dead are Samira Bashiri who worked in a lab at the University of Windsor; her husband Hamid Setareh Kokab, who was a PhD student in mechanical engineering at the same institution; Zahra Naghibi a PhD student at the university's Turbulence and Energy Lab; Naghibi's husband Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi; and Pedram Jadidi, who was a PhD student in civil engineering at the university.