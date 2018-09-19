The University of Windsor is opening its first international recruitment office in India.

The school currently enrolls more than 14,500 full-time students. International students total 3,431 at the University of Windsor, with 1,783 of them coming from India.

Chris Busch, associate vice-president of enrolment management, said the new office will support students with their "application and discovery phase."

"If you've been admitted to the university and you live in New Dehli, there may be interest for those individuals to learn a little bit more about accommodations or where they can find grocery stores," he said, adding that Canadian representatives ​will be employed at the Indian office to assist Indian students before their journey to Windsor.

'Not meant to increase enrolment'

The opening of the recruitment office isn't intended to increase international student enrolment, according to Busch.

He said the office will be strictly support-focused, giving parents of Indian students a place to ask questions about where their child may end up going to school.

"That kind of service can be very challenging to deliver remotely. It's really more about improving our business' processes and improving the student experience, right from when they first raise their hand expressing interest in the university."

The University of Windsor is targeting a January 2019 opening for the new recruitment office.

Busch said it's possible they may open other recruitment offices around the world.