Checking in on student progress at UWindsor's elections classroom

Students part of the University of Windsor's Political parties and elections course began their fall semesters knowing this year's class would be different than previous years.

With federal elections looming in the distance, students were promised an opportunity to better understand what it's like to run in a Canadian election.

Political parties and elections is now almost at its halfway mark, and students have had the opportunity to meet with Windsor West party candidates, while also experiencing the inner workings and deeper machinations of politics through the lens of campaign strategists, organizers and parliamentary hopefuls, rather than just students of political science.

"I think the biggest difference that we've really noticed is just how much goes into an election campaign," said Brandon Elie Diesbourg. "It's only a halfway point, but we're all exhausted."

In addition to learning about strategy, the class has been holding weekly debates, where students representing political parties — and not necessarily political parties whose values align with their own beliefs — debate one another using the positions espoused by their real-life counterparts.

"The biggest thing was learning the inner workings, not only from a strategic point of view, but understanding how the message is being delivered to voters," said Rahul Gautama. "It's a lot of work. Brand messaging is key, and also making sure the voters understand exactly what the campaigns and candidates are trying to say."

Brandon Elie Diesbourg says he's learned quite a lot about what makes a strong campaign. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Gautama said he understood the basics of Canadian civics before taking the course, but now that he's had a chance to shape a so-called real campaign, he now has a better understanding of "the whole picture."

He added that his political leanings haven't necessarily changed, but he's now able to better understand "how specific issues target specific people."

"You may stand fiscally conservative, but then understanding why social programs are important kind of challenges your own biases," Gautama said. "I think if anything, it wasn't so much of a change, but understanding my own personal bias by understanding where the actual importance lies."

University of Windsor student Rahul Gautama says he's learned about the importance of brand messaging when it comes to political campaigns. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

For her part, Alanna Acchione said the course has forced her to look into the platforms of each political party — not just the ones with whom she feels personally aligned.

"Even though I'm representing NDP in the debate, I have to look into the other parties in order to try and compare and debate with them about what their policies are on certain topics," she said.

As a result of the current affairs nature of the course, students get to react to political development in real time.

UWindsor student Alanna Acchione says the course has forced her to learn more about the platforms of all of Canada's political parties — not just the ones with which she is personally aligned. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

For instance, images and videos of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's in brownface and blackface were published mere weeks into the course.

"I think the biggest thing is you have to take responsibility for it," said Gautama, in reference to the images of Trudeau. "If anyone does something that is racist of Islamophobic or any … issue like that, you just got to be upfront and say 'I didn't know this and I take full responsibility.'"

University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan says she's seen an improvement in her students since the semester began. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Lydia Miljan, the associate professor of political science who teaches Political parties and elections, said she's seen an improvement in her students since the beginning of the semester.

"There is certainly more interest in the campaign dynamics as they're progressing," she said. "I think what this course does is it really brings to life the importance of election campaigns, the importance of issues on the campaign trail and how their platforms matters and how they are different from each other."