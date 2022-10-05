UWindsor encouraging vigilance on campus after 2 people followed to cars

The University of Windsor says that campus patrols have been stepped up following two incidents of people being followed to their vehicles.

The university received a complaint on Tuesday that was similar to one filed earlier in the week, the university said in a media release Wednesday.

The situation has sparked anxiety for some on campus.

"I'm a little scared... I'm probably going to skip [class] tonight," said student Madeleine Ouditt.

Makenna Bistany and Noor Sandhu said they feel safe on campus in the evenings because they have the same schedule and walk together. Not everyone is in their situation, however.

"I know for a lot of our friends, yesterday when we were talking about the situation that happened, a lot of them were freaking out. I know two of my friends now carry a little alarm on their car keys," said Bistany.

Mia Tabet, who has classes ending in the evening, said it's getting dark out earlier in the day this time of year. She said more surveillance is needed.

"We need campus police always on site. We need somebody even just to be there," she said.

One of the safety measures on campus are these blue light poles that connect people directly with campus police in the event of an emergency. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Campus Police director Matt D'Asti said that foot patrols are being increased and campus enforcement is working closely with Windsor police.

"We are working diligently and together with our partners, to ensure that everyone on campus can move freely and confidently as they go about their study and work duties," he said.

The university is encouraging those on campus to take advantage of safety tools such as the Safe Lancer app, which allows users to get in touch with campus police or Windsor police.

For those studying or working alone late at night, campus police can provide an escort upon request.

The University of Windsor says there have been two recent complaints of people being followed to their vehicles. (Chris Ensing/CBC News)

In response to the incidents, the University of Windsor Students' Alliance (UWSA) is relaunching its Walksafe service, where volunteers walk people on campus to their destinations safely.

"We encourage students to use the services that are provided to them on campus," UWSA president Alanna Olteanu said in the media release.

"Safety is our utmost priority, and we want to remind students to remain vigilant and to never walk alone."