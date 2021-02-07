UWindsor setting up new scholarship initiative for Black students

The University of Windsor is working toward establishing a new scholarship initiative aimed to support Black-identified students in the new school year, according to a Thursday news release.

The institution aims to raise $250,000 which will support current and future students in both graduate and undergraduate programs in Fall 2021.

"To achieve this milestone, the University is committed to matching the first $125,000 raised in a campaign that will launch during Black History Month," the statement reads.

"The scholarships are part of the University's effort to address anti-Black racism to ensure that all campus community members can study, work, teach, research, and create in healthy, safe, and supportive environments," it continues.

Recipients will be chosen through a student awards committee, according to the statement.

Students that are interested can apply through the Office of Student Awards and Financial Aid.