UWindsor, early years centre top list of 10 accessibility projects getting federal funding

The University of Windsor's dean of human kinetics says federal dollars to support accessibility renovations is helping a "dream for years" now become a reality.

Linda Rohr says the $723,000 will go toward accessible spaces to "work, learn and thrive" in.

The human kinetics faculty will see a ramp constructed, along with a colour-contrasting vestibule, and the installation of lights, handrails and automated accessible doors.

In all, Windsor–Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced nearly $1.9 million Monday spread across 10 local projects.

Kusmierczyk, who's also the parliamentary secretary to the minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion, says all of the projects are examples of breaking down barriers to accessibility.

"In many ways the projects supported by the Enabling Accessibility Fund make a world of difference to persons with disabilities and help us move forward together towards a more disability inclusive Canada," he said.

According to Rohr, the investment at the university is a reflection of how her department deals with humans and how their bodies move from a physiological standpoint.

"This project will allow our faculty to practice what it teaches," she said.

"Not just symbolically, it is a real tangible physical manifestation of what we do and why we do it."

Windsor's Connections Early Years Family Centre was the other big beneficiary from Monday's funding announcements, securing nearly $658,000.

The centre has been operating out of its Giles Boulevard location, which is an old church, for 37 years — a building that turns 100 years old this year.

Executive director Barb Brown says the funding will help complete the main entrance renovations to improve accessibility.

"It's an impactful way to support local families and provide access to all who come to our building," she said.

With increased building capacity, Brown says they can now develop specific programs that support persons with a disability.

She also says it allows them to provide experiences for families with young children to engage in various programs and promote employment — volunteering and internships for people of all abilities.

"This investment will allow us to tap into everyone's potential."

The remaining $500,000 of accessibility federal funds was split between the Town of Tecumseh, County of Essex, Peace Lutheran Church, Windsor Film Centre, Masonic Temple, Media Arts Community Centre and Museum, Your Quick Getaway (YQG) Inc., and Active Care Response Team.