'I feel I'm in a big prison': Canadian couple unable to fly home to Lebanon due to U.S. ban

Salam Al Sayed Ali feels trapped in Canada, unable to visit family in Lebanon after being placed on a U.S. no fly list, which he says is unfair and unexplained.

Last month, Al Sayed Ali of Windsor, Ont. purchased $1,500 worth of plane tickets that would eventually land him in Beirut. Air Canada staff denied his boarding pass in Toronto because the plane was set to briefly fly in U.S. airspace.

"So this way is cut for me," he said. "So I'm now in big prison for nothing, for no reason."

For the last six years, he's been able to visit loved ones in Lebanon via Halifax. But in 2019, Air Canada cancelled that flight due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes following two fatal crashes.

"Our plan is to reinstate this service once the MAX resumes flying," said Peter Fitzpatrick, an Air Canada spokesperson.

It's unclear when that'll happen, adding to the uncertainty as to when Al Sayed Ali will see his family again.

"My dad [is] 80 years old. My mom 73 and sick, you know," he said. "If anybody now from Lebanon calls me [and says] your dad died, I can't go to see him."

The couple's problems began several years ago when trying to cross the Windsor-Detroit border for lunch. They were detained for 12 hours while being questioned, searched and finger-printed.

Eventually, they were denied entry because Al Sayed Ali's passport was flagged and turned back to Canada.

"They gave the Canadians my passport. He came and he told us they put your name in the blacklist. My wife asked him exactly; blacklist, what's that mean? He said 'terrorist list,'" he said.

His wife was also added to the list simply because she was in the car with him, the pair was told.

"I'm very angry, is the first thing, because there's no reason for it. There's nothing that we did," said Hiba Jaber, Al Sayed Ali's wife. "Anger is the first thing that comes out. And frustration and hands are tied. We're trapped and there's nothing we can do about it. There's no help."

Jaber, Al Sayed Ali and their three children are all Canadian citizens and have been here for 20 years.

The carpet and hardwood floor installer even called the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), who he said found nothing troubling.

Even though it may be unjust, Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse said there's very little that can be done.

"Perhaps there's a more sophisticated approach the government federally can take with regards to Canadians that are on the list," said Masse. "There's not a lot of recourse for people that are put on this type of a list."

"You're a citizen of a foreign country. It's not a right to be able to enter their airspace. That's not a right that you enjoy as a Canadian citizen, it's a privilege," he said.

In a statement to CBC News, the FBI wouldn't comment on this specific case. Instead, the agency referred anyone in this type of situation to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Traveler Redress Program.

Al Sayed Ali said he filed the paperwork several years ago, received a letter with few details indicating that changes were made. But he's still being flagged and unable to access U.S. airspace. And the most puzzling part — he doesn't understand why.

"I started from the beginning; do you know the way I have to go. I don't know, I don't know. This word I don't know, it make headache for me," he said.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the U.S. wasn't able to provide any clarity either. A spokesperson said the U.S. government exercises "complete and exclusive sovereignty" over U.S. airspace.

"The United States maintains the right to refuse entry to any flight scheduled to overfly U.S. airspace that it deems a potential threat to the security of the United States," said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

And because it's a U.S. no fly list, Masse said it's very unlikely American officials will tell Canadians why a person has been flagged. He said writing a letter to Minister of Public Affairs Bill Blair may be one of the only options assist Al Sayed Ali. The minister could then speak with his American counterpart.

CBC News reached out to Minister Blair's office, and was referred to Global Affairs Canada instead.

A spokesperson referred CBC back to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, adding that "every country or territory decides who can enter or exit through its borders."

"Canada expects travellers to be treated fairly and respectfully, but has no role in this process," said Angela Savard, Global Affairs Canada spokesperson. "As with all sovereign states, the U.S. retains the prerogative to determine the admissibility and the screening procedures for the entry of foreign nationals."

Due to the lack of answers surrounding Al Sayed Ali's case, he said sadly this entire ordeal has become somewhat of a joke in the family.

"Why [did] I come back?" Al Sayed Ali asks his kids.

They respond by saying "because you're a bad guy," he said. "Why? 'We don't know,'" Al Sayed Ali said, which is then followed by laughter.

Al Sayed Ali said over the last several years, he's come to terms with not going to the U.S. And he's made it work by getting to Lebanon from Halifax, until that flight was cancelled.

Now he and his family are stuck, feeling as though this one issue is controlling their lives.

"It's so frustrating that it limits your life. Not crossing the border is fine. But not flying over, you can't go anywhere," said Jaber. "Most of the planes go over the U.S. That means you can't go anywhere."

Ultimately, Al Sayed Ali said he wants somebody from the Canadian government to step-up and find a solution to feeling "trapped" in this country.