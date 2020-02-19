U.S. border officials seize human brain at Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia, Ont. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized a human brain mailed through Canada Post last week at the Blue Water Bridge, which connects Sarnia, Ont. with Port Huron, Mich.

According to a Wednesday media release, CBP officers found the brain during an inspection of a Canada Post truck that was referred to a centralized examination station in Marysville, Mich. after crossing the bridge.

"During this routine mail operation, a shipment manifested as an "Antique Teaching Specimen" was targeted for inspection," said CBP.

The brain was headed for Kenosha, Wisconsin from Toronto.

Officers found the brain inside of a clear glass mason jar, "without any paperwork or documentation in support of its lawful entry into the United States."

"Individuals looking to import shipments such as this, need to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a strict import permit program that must be adhered to," said Area Port Director Michael Fox, in the same Wednesday media release. "This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis."

CBP agriculture specialists are currently in contact with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as per "import regulations for infectious biological agents, infectious substances, and vectors for final disposition of the specimen," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.