U.S. Coast Guard responds to engine room fire on Canadian cargo ship

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to an engine room fire that began on the Canadian cargo vessel Tecumseh.

It happened at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, while the 195-metre boat was near Zug Island on the American side of the Detroit River.

The Coast Guard diverted its Bristol Bay vessel to the scene. A separate boat and a helicopter were used to assess the situation.

The Tecumseh eventually drifted into Canadian waters, and is currently anchored off Windsor.

A firefighting team boarded and extinguished the fire overnight, after all of the Tecumseh's 16 crew members disembarked and were evaluated by local EMS.

The U.S. Coast Guard worked with the Canadian Coast Guard, as well as Transport Canada and the Windsor Harbour Master to coordinate response efforts.

The U.S. Coast Guard will also coordinate any investigation into the cause of the fire.