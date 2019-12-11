U.S.-bound commercial traffic delays at Ambassador Bridge caused by computer outage

A U.S.-wide computer outage affecting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Wednesday caused delays for commercial vehicles heading into the U.S. — including at the Ambassador Bridge.

Commercial vehicles heading into the U.S. from Canada through the Ambassador Bridge are currently facing delays of approximately 45 minutes.

U.S. CBP spokesperson Kenneth Hammond said "our systems are back to normal, and while carriers are experiencing slight delays, we are working with our facility operators to ensure every lane is open to process traffic."

Sgt. Steve Betteridge, public information officer with the Windsor Police Service, said the force has received "a number of calls … alerting police" about traffic jams along Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge.

"We've got several of our traffic enforcement unit mobile in and around the area," he said. "When you have large traffic tie ups, large waits, the number one thing is patience."

Betteridge said there's no reason for the traffic build ups along Huron Church Road "other than volume."

"Our officers have been reporting that there's a wait to get onto the bridge, and that happens from time to time," he said. "People just have to understand and respect that, and the majority of motorists do. They know it's an international crossing … everyone knows what to expect."

As a result of the increased traffic along Huron Church Road, some commercial vehicles have been relying on other main roads and residential streets to reach the Canada-U.S. border.

Betteridge said commercial vehicles are allowed to do so, as long as they follow the rules of the road.

"Simply put, if a street is marked and has signage indicating no trucks, if a large truck that was over that size was travelling along that road against the signage, that's something we could enforce," he said. "And that would be an infraction [of] the Highway Traffic Act."