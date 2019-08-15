NDP MP Brian Masse pushes for a national urban park

NDP Windsor West MP Brian Masse announced Thursday that he plans to hold a town hall to discuss establishing a national urban park in Windsor, which he hopes will protect Ojibway Shores — a goal he's been vocal about in the past.

"We have about 900 acres of property that could be united together as a park system," said Masse, adding that it could be beneficial for the environment and ecotourism in Windsor.

He said creating a national urban park is the most comprehensive and permanent way to protect the Ojibway Shores.

Participants in the town hall will include local experts and representatives from organizations who were involved with the creation of the Rouge Urban National Park in Toronto.

The town hall will take place Aug. 27, 2019 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the South Windsor Arena.