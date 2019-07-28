What the cluck? Urban chickens come to Windsor-Essex

Tecumseh residents can have backyard chickens again after council voted to launch a pilot project to license ownership.

Andrew Dowie, Ward 1 councillor in the town of Tecumseh, said the discussion about urban chickens was sparked by the increase of rodents in the municipality.

"In a large part, the [increase] is due to land development. Their habitat is being taken up for human uses ... and rodents go where their food supplies are," said Dowie.

Discussing how to deal with making sure yards are clean turned into how to make sure backyard chickens are regulated effectively.

According to Dowie, there are provincial rules governing how to handle urban chickens. So a few years ago, administration recommended to simply outlaw backyard chickens altogether.

But some Tecumseh residents have been keeping urban chickens for years, without their neighbours even knowing.

"'We think it's a good use of resources and we aren't causing harm to others,' people said," according to Dowie.

So the town came up with a two-year model, which looks at how big a coop needs to be, as well as how big the lot needs to be, in order to keep urban chickens — including how much space there is between a home and its neighbours.

"It's very exciting to see the framework unveiled and I'm very excited to pilot it," said Dowie.

Other cities in Ontario have their own regulations for urban chickens, but what works for one town may not work for another.

"I would almost think that you need different rules for different land densities, zoning categories. There's a complexity to it," said Dowie.

Dowie thinks that as long as the system works properly, and allows people to do what is reasonable on their own properties, then the urban chicken plan will work.

Owners who have had chickens for the last few years will receive licenses in the new pilot system. Dowie said that might be about five or six homes. A license will cost about $25 once the system officially launches.

There will be a public meeting held before anything officially happens.

The license pilot program is the first of its kind in Windsor-Essex.