Police warns residents of uptick in random attacks in east Windsor

Windsor police are asking for the public's caution after a recent uptick in random attacks in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway to Hawthorne and Lauzon Road.

Police said in a series of tweets Sunday the group of young suspects, dressed in black and wearing masks, are "suspected of robbery of an iPhone, an assault in the 3500 block of Forest Glade and randomly spraying a toxic substance on two youths."

Crime Alert<br>Case 23-19904, 19898, 19613, 19651<br>The Windsor Police Service advises that there has been an uptake on random attacks in the area of Tecumseh Rd E and Lauzon Parkway to Hawthorne and Lauzon Road. —@WindsorPolice

All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have increased patrols in the area and are asking residents of the are to "use caution" around the Hawthorne skate park area.

Residents of the area are being asked to check security cameras for any suspicious activity.