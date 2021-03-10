UOttawa expanding Windsor campus to train more French teachers

The University of Ottawa is spending $1.2 million to make more space to educate Francophone teachers in downtown Windsor.

In a media release on Wednesday, the university said it will be expanding its Windsor campus in 2022 at a new location, Carrefour communautaire francophone at 720 Ouellette Avenue, following a renovation.

The school said the space will be a community hub that will include different organizations and services for French speakers.

Windsor campus co-ordinator Nicole Baillargeon said the new facilities will allow the school to double the number of students on campus to 120 and add a new program for junior/intermediate teaching.

The space will also be able to accommodate professional development and a master's degree program.

Richard Barwell, dean of the University of Ottawa faculty of education, said Ontario is facing a major shortage of French-language teachers.

"This project will enable us to considerably increase our capacity to educate future teachers in Southwest Ontario, and to diversify our program offerings in Windsor," he said.

The University of Ottawa Windsor campus has operated out of a space at the École élémentaire L'Envolée, which falls under the Conseil scolaire Viamonde school board, for about 20 years.