'Feeling more afraid': More Windsor women pursuing self-defence classes

Mady's Isshin-ryu Chikara Dojo has been in operation in Windsor for nearly 30 years. But within the last few months, Albert Mady, grandmaster and owner of the dojo, says he's seen an influx of women wanting to take women-only self-defence classes.

"People are afraid. There's a lot of violence out there," said Mady. "There have been a few more attacks, especially by knife, and there's so many victims out there."

Albert Mady says he's noticed more women showing interest in female self-defence classes this year. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

This sentiment is echoed by Chantelle Boismier, who teaches some of the women's-only classes at the dojo.

"People are feeling more afraid, especially with our downtown and the recent activities that have been going on. I find a lot of women downtown are feeling nervous," said Boismier. "They're not as comfortable as they used to be in our hometown. They want to learn to protect themselves, so we do these classes."

Siqi Huang says she prefers training with both men and women. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The martial arts school offers female self-defence workshops, by request, with a minimum of 16 students per class. Instructors can lead classes at the dojo or travel to another requested facility.

Mady hopes these classes heighten women's sense of awareness and teach them to use preventative measures to get out of possibly dangerous situations.

He said these classes do not teach students to be violent, but rather "gives them the ability to defend themselves if violence comes their way."

Classes meant to empower and boost confidence

Mady added women are often underestimated.

"A lot of people, especially women, have been told ... 'You're not strong enough, you'll never be able to defend yourself, you're not fast enough, you're too small,' but that's not true," said Mady.

In addition to the physical health benefits, Boismier hopes these classes empower women and encourage them to feel more confident. She also hopes female students gradually feel comfortable enough to take classes with men.

Mady says his school has conducted 10 requested female self-defence classes this year. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Siqi Huang enrolled in the mixed self-defence classes a few weeks ago and prefers training with both men and women.

"I think for practical reasons ... if I were to be attacked out in the world, it would probably be ... a guy," said Huang. "And I'm also relatively small, so it's really good ... to practice with someone who is much larger, much taller."

All are welcome to participate

Mady said he's had as many as six requests to hold female self-defence classes within the last few months alone.

So far, his school has instructed 10 classes this year. He plans to run more in the near future.

Mady added people of all ages and backgrounds are always encouraged to join any of his classes.