Man arrested after 'unprovoked attack' on elderly woman in downtown Windsor, police say

The manager of a downtown Windsor bar says the man who's accused of an "unprovoked attack" on an elderly woman is known to frequent the area.

Kyle Reid, who manages Lefty's on the O, says he's seen him several times and thinks the incident was mental health related.

"He goes by here intimidating our customers, trying to start something, trying to, you know, encourage them … I don't know if he's looking for a place to stay for the night or what, but he's very, very menacing," said Reid.

"I'm not a small guy, but I don't wanna deal with this guy."

An elderly woman was attacked on Ouellette Avenue Tuesday morning near Lefty's on the O. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Police say an 84-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted Tuesday around 7 a.m. out front of Lefty's.

Reid says he's seen surveillance video that shows the woman "walking along, minding her own business" when the accused came up behind her and gave her a "violent" push, knocking her over.

"She hit the ground and then he kind of swung. He was on top of her. He was around her. It wasn't good. A couple of people kind of showed up on the scene and discouraged his presence."

CBC News has not seen the video

Kyle Reid is the manager at Lefty's on the O in downtown Windsor. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Police say witnesses in the area yelled at the accused causing him to flee the scene.

The victim — who police say did not know the accused — was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, police say a Windsor man, 37, who matched the suspect description, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Ojubica Chaan owns a variety store in downtown Windsor. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Ojubica Chaan manages a convenience store near where the elderly woman was attacked.

She says it's "absolutely scary."

"Some people in this downtown, they absolutely have no control."

Chaan, who says she's had the store since 1999, has seen the downtown become unsafe over the years.

When going home after a shift she says she tries to avoid certain areas.

Recently Windsor police deployed more officers to the city's core as part of a "summer-long campaign to promote community safety and reduce crime," Windsor Police Service said in a statement.

Reid says he also doesn't feel safe while out in the core sometimes.

"I'm intimidated sometimes when I walk down here. I have to position myself in a manner that I'm prepared to deal with somebody. And it sucks. That's not right."