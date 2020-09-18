University of Windsor extends online classes into winter semester

The University of Windsor has decided to continue with online classes going into the winter 2021 semester.

A letter from the president stated the decision was made after "careful analysis" and classes will continue much like they have during this fall semester.

"The majority of University of Windsor courses will continue to be offered through online delivery, with face-to-face offerings being provided where in-person interaction is integral to meeting program learning outcomes," read the statement from Robert Gordon, president and vice-chancellor.

Currently, the university has about 15 classrooms that can hold more than 30 people under current public health guidelines.

Current guidelines would also not allow indoor gatherings of more than 50 students.

Because of these limitations, which are subject to change, the university said most classes will be offered online and that deans of each program would make those decision based on the following criteria:

Courses where face-to-face interaction is required for graduation or accreditation;

Opportunities for first-year students to have on-campus experiences;

Face-to-face experiences for identified international student cohorts;

Laboratory sections;

Research courses that require access to laboratories for data collection and analysis;

Studio courses that require access to specific equipment and spaces;

Required practicums, internships, and work experience that primarily take place off campus;

Co-curricular programming that enables experiential opportunities for students; and

Faculty-specific priorities.

"These decisions are being made with collective care and a constant focus on the student experience, student learning, and campus safety," said Gordon.

"Whether courses are face-to-face or online, faculty and staff across the University of Windsor are investing an enormous amount of time, effort and creativity into making them engaging, effective and as safe as possible."

A detailed list of online courses is expected in the coming weeks.

