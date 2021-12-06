COVID-19 outbreak declared at UWindsor residence after four positive cases
University says disease detected in wastewater ahead of outbreak
A University of Windsor residence is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak after four residents tested positive.
On Saturday, the University of Windsor said in a news release that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) declared an outbreak at Alumni Hall.
All residents from Alumni Hall are under "modified quarantine." Students are allowed to access the university's testing sites, asked to avoid close contact with others in residence and the community, limit outside trips to essential reasons and follow all other public health measures.
Wastewater screening from the building tested positive for the disease on Nov. 27, the university said.
Once the university was aware of this, it said that as a "proactive measure," it encouraged testing of all residents and affected staff.
The people who have tested positive and their identified close contacts have been relocated, according to the university, and are receiving help from WECHU, Student Services and Residence Services.
The exposure risk to other staff and students is considered "extremely low," the university said. The first case of the disease was detected on Dec. 1, with three additional cases arising on Friday.
This outbreak comes the same weekend WECHU has also announced that tighter COVID-19 measures will come into effect for the region at the end of the week, including limits to gatherings and restrictions on restaurant and bar capacities.
These new measures are in response to increasing COVID-19 case counts in Windsor-Essex.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?