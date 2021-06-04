University of Windsor renames student residence to shed ties to John A. Macdonald

The University of Windsor will rename Macdonald Hall to Residence Hall West, a year after work began to look into concerns the student quarters bore the legacy of Canada's first prime minister, who supported Indian residential schools.

The school made the announcement Friday, over a year after its board of governors established a committee to review the propriety of the name in response to a petition launched by alumnus Hale Ferrer.

The committee — made up of students, faculty, staff, alumni, community members and the head of residence services — met throughout the fall and winter. They invited submissions and feedback from within and outside the university.

"As elsewhere in Canada, the university acknowledges John A. Macdonald's involvement and support of the residential school system, and its negative impact on ethnic and racialized people, particularly the Indigenous, Métis and Inuit communities," reads a statement from the university.

More than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were forced to attend church-run, government-funded schools between the 1870s and 1997.

"He designed the residential school system, removed children out of their homes to be 're-educated,' abused, raped, mutilated, sterilized and starved ... The name Macdonald was a stain in Canadian history and attached to oppression," Ferrer said in a 2020 interview with CBC Windsor.

Changing name part of reconciliation, U of W says

Over the past week, critics have called for the removal of Macdonald's name across Canada, in light of the news that the remains of about 215 children were detected at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

On Monday evening, Charlottetown city council voted to remove a statue of Macdonald in the P.E.I. capital.

Macdonald Hall, once known colloquially as Mac Hall, was one of three on University of Windsor's campus to have been named after former prime ministers.

"The board of governors believes that reconciliation efforts with Indigenous communities and the protection of vulnerable populations on campus must be a priority," said board chair Jonathan Allison.

"The former name of this residence is no longer consistent with our mission as an academic community, and its renaming, we believe, is a step forward in reimagining a campus where all are welcomed, acknowledged and included."