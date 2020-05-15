University of Windsor extends online classes into fall semester

The University of Windsor announced it will extend online learning into the fall semester.

In a statement Friday, the university acknowledged that although the province was reopening some facilities after shutting down due to COVID-19, there would be "limits to how we operate on university campuses for some time."

The university said that because students live, learn and socialize in campus spaces, the conditions "pose significant risks for the transmission of COVID-19."

The university wants to be prepared for the possibility of outbreak and maintain strict physical distancing measures.

Courses and final exams will all be primarily online for the fall 2020 semester, according to the university's statement, so that students are able "to pursue safely and successfully the academic goals they have chosen, no matter where they are, what their situations are, or how health risks evolve."

A decision about the winter 2021 semester will come in the fall.

Meanwhile, St. Clair College has not yet made an official decision about what the fall semester will look like.

The spring semester is currently online.

"There has been no official decision on fall 2020 delivery being online or face to face," said John Fairley, vice president of college communications and community relations. "We as a College are doing our due diligence for both possibilities for September. We are engaged and working with the ministry, local public health units in Windsor/Chatham and Colleges Ontario.