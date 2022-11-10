University of Windsor 'strongly' recommends wearing masks indoors

The University of Windsor is reminding staff, students and visitors that a "strict compliance" to the school's mask policy is required, and it's "strongly recommending" students wear masks at all times while indoors.

Right now, masks are required indoors on campus when people cannot physically distance two metres.

On Tuesday, the school issued a statement reminding staff, students and visitors of their standing policy, and added "wearing masks when indoors regardless of physical distancing is strongly recommended."

"Public health institutions and officials have noted that the province is facing a triple threat from influenza (flu), COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)," the school said in the statement.

"While the latter is more common in young children, the impact of their required care in combination with the flu season and on-going COVID-19 pandemic, is causing hospitals to be at full capacity and beyond."

Windsor's policy comes after the University of Waterloo reinstated a mandatory mask policy this week.

Locally, health officials have warned of rising respiratory illness in the region and the burdens on the hospital system.

Right now, respiratory activity in Windsor-Essex is at an "elevated" level for all age groups compared to last week, according to Ontario's Acute Care Enhanced Surveillance (ACES) database .

The university's full masking policy can be found here.