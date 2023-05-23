Founder of group fighting child exploitation among those receiving honorary degrees

She was only 17 when she decided to go to Sri Lanka to pose as a victim of child sex trafficking to catch predators.

The perpetrator in the sting operation Cheryl Perera took part in eventually beat the charge, but that hasn't dissuaded her from continuing the crusade to protect vulnerable children around the globe.

She is now the founder and president of OneChild, a Toronto agency that provides education and training to help children avoid becoming victims.

She has interviewed children in red-light districts and brothels in 23 countries, joined law enforcement missions and has provided shelter and long-term care to hundreds of child victims in Asia.

"We also provide support to survivors so that they can rebuild their lives. And they can also become advocates and speak out against these issues in the movement," said Perera.

But Perera says the problem isn't just in the developing world. She says child sex trafficking is happening right here at home.

A newspaper article features Cheryl Perera from OneChild. (CBC News)

"It's happening in our schools. It's happening down the street, the condos down the street from us. It's happening anywhere. It's happening online, anywhere where children congregate people will try to target them," she said.

Perera will be among four recipients of honorary degrees at spring convocation at the University of Windsor.

"This is work that I started when I was a teenager," said the 37-year-old. "So to be honoured in this way is tremendous and incredible."

Myrna Kicknosway, the elder in residence at the University of Windsor, is receiving an honorary doctorate from the university this spring. (University of Windsor)

Also receiving an honorary degree is Myrna Kicknosway, the elder in residence at the university. She counsels students, staff and faculty for mental, spiritual, emotional and physical health needs.

"What I do is I help people understand who they are, where they come from and where they're going. Because right now we're in a lot of turmoil within the world. There's a lot of unbalance and it's our responsibility to restore that harmony and balance," said Kicknosway, who lives on Walpole Island.

While Kicknosway is humble in receiving the honorary degree, she says it is an important step toward achieving reconciliation.

"There has been a lack of of acknowledgement and understanding who Indigenous people are," said Kicknosway. "And it's time that the whole world knew about Indigenous people. This country is not alone in having original people of the land," she said.

Kicknowsay will receive her honorary Doctor of Laws degree on June 2. Perera will receive hers on May 31.

Former MP and Canadian Consul General to Detroit Joe Comartin and Paralympic swimmer Danielle Campo McLeod will receive degrees on May 30.