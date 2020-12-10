UWindsor to use $3M from provincial government for washroom, security, building upgrades

The University of Windsor received more than $3 million from the provincial government Wednesday for campus repairs and upgrades, including improved gender neutral bathrooms and security.

The Wednesday announcement, made by the Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano, means that the university can make "critical repairs and upgrades and provide a modern and safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff," states a news release.

"This investment will assist the University of Windsor in addressing their deferred maintenance backlog, undertaking critical repairs, modernizing classrooms, upgrading technology and improving their environmental sustainability, while continuing to deliver a safe experience for students who were welcomed back to campus this fall," the release continues to read.

In an email to CBC News, the university's director of public affairs and communications John Coleman said that they will use the $3.12 million immediately and for the following projects:

Roof replacements at Essex Hall and the Centre for English Language Development.

Security and accessibility upgrades across campus, including door access and accessibility improvements.

Gender neutral washroom upgrades.

Exterior facade upgrades to Chrysler Hall South and Chrysler Hall North.

Classroom upgrades.

The funding is part of the provincial government's three-year commitment to invest $466 million in capital grants to Ontario colleges and universities.

"Like all post-secondary institutions, it is critical that we continue to place an emphasis on upgrades to our existing facilities," UWindsor's president Robert Gordon said in a news release. "Providing a world-class education depends on both the best possible instruction and ensuring the physical environment for that learning encourages collaboration and innovation."