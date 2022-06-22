University of Windsor hit by 'cybersecurity incident'

The University of Windsor says an investigation is ongoing into a recent "cybersecurity incident."

The school said in an update at 4 p.m. on Wednesday that its website and other university systems are temporarily unavailable. The website appeared to be accessible as of 5 p.m.

"Once we became aware of the incident, we immediately took steps to secure our systems and mitigate the impact to data and operations. A team of leading external cybersecurity experts was engaged to conduct a full investigation."

University officials said that investigation is their highest priority.

"We are committed to data safety and are taking this matter very seriously. We are using industry-standard security measures to ensure that our information systems and data are secured."

