Confirmed COVID-19 case at University of Windsor

The University of Windsor says that a member of the campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news update, the university says that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advised them of the case.

Although individual is a member of the "on-campus community", they are isolating off-campus, according to the update. It did not specify whether the individual is a student, a faculty member or staff.

Most classes at the university are taking place remotely this semester.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, after reporting a spike with 22 new cases on Monday.

The university said it would provide updates as they became available, and encouraged students, faculty and staff to follow public health practices and to complete a self-assessment before visiting campus.