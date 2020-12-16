University of Windsor reports 3 on-campus COVID-19 cases
The University of Windsor is reporting three on-campus cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The cases are unrelated to each other and ones previously reported, the school says
In a news release, the post-secondary institution said the cases are "unrelated to each other or previously reported campus cases."
It continued to say that those who tested positive are self-isolating. The school says it has performed all cleaning measures and is working with the local health unit.
Most classes at the university are also being held remotely at this time, the statement said.
In total, the university has had 15 on-campus COVID-19 cases, 11 of which are now resolved, according to the school's website. Within the month of December, five cases have been reported.
