UWindsor researchers want the federal government to start planning to ease border restrictions

A team of researchers from the University of Windsor want the federal government to start planning to ease border restrictions between Canada and the U.S. for the sake of businesses.

Due to the pandemic, the land border between Canada and the U.S. was closed in March and remains shut off to everyone except essential workers, and other few exemptions, until at least Dec. 21. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the border will remain closed until COVID-19 is globally under control.

UWindsor researchers from the Cross Border Institute say they do not want to see the border closure lifted, nor do they think now is the time to start easing restrictions, as cases are rising in Windsor-Essex, but they do think the government should begin to plan for the new year.

Director of the Cross Border Institute Bill Anderson is one of the researchers on a nine-page report that reviews the impacts of restricted cross-border activity and encourages policy makers to look at restoring mobility.

On Wednesday, Anderson told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning that he thinks it's important to prepare for an incremental reopening.

"The number one thing is going to be safety, but the point is that there are technologies out there, there are methods that can be applied, or at least see if we can figure out that that can be done, to get some people across safely by screening them," he said. "We need to start the planning now to be in a position to do that later."

Bill Anderson, director of the University of Windsor's Cross Border Institute, says the report is not asking that border restrictions be lifted right now, but that the government plan ahead. (Sameer Chhabra/CBC)

He continued to say that when his team refers to "easing" restrictions, they mean allowing a limited number of people to cross if they have been tested and there is enough confidence that they won't increase the rate of transmission in Canada.

"If an American is coming across the border into Canada, is that person any more likely to transmit the virus to a Canadian than another Canadian is? And if that answer is no, then you're not really accomplishing anything by closing the border," he said.

As of Friday, Detroit has had 21,347 confirmed cases of the disease, whereas Windsor-Essex has had 3,864.

The report suggests using rapid tests to screen out those who may be carrying the virus.

Anderson said while this sort of pre-screening would be good for some tourists or those seeking to cross for compassionate reasons, it may be the most useful for businesses in Ontario and Michigan.

"We have to think about what's happening down the line because we have this long period of time when we had very significantly reduced interaction between the business community on this side of the border and the business community on the other side," he said, adding that they've heard that a number of businesses are losing contracts because of border closures.

Health Canada continues to monitor situation

In an email to CBC News Friday, spokesperson Tammy Jarbeau for Health Canada said they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

"The Government of Canada is monitoring the situation in the United States very closely. We will continue to work in collaboration with our U.S. counterparts and with provincial and territorial governments to explore opportunities to minimize the health, economic and social impacts of this COVID-19," part of the statement reads.

"When making decisions on border measures, including reopening, the Government of Canada takes into account epidemiological evidence on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak internationally; the national epidemiological situation including capacity of the public health system; and, the perspectives of PTs on opening up the international border; and considerations of public health capacity to manage any travel-related cases."