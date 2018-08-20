What makes a priest: Windsor researchers want to find out

A collaboration between the University of Windsor and Assumption University will learn about the journey men take before entering priesthood.

They plan on surveying priests in the first five years of their vocation. Richard Corneil, chief administrator at Assumption University, said they want to know more about what factors may play into the decision. They will be asking questions about their upbringing, time with the church and if they faced any obstacles entering the priesthood.

"I'm really excited to see the results," said Father Patrick Beneteau.

As the diocesan vocations director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of London, he will speak with the men interested in entering St. Peter's Seminary.

Entering into the priesthood

"I meet with a candidate for at least one year, sometimes two, just helping them along and just seeing if this is something he wants to pursue, and then afterwards would be the formal application process to the seminary," he said.

Once a man feels he needs to respond to a calling from God, there is a long road ahead before they become a priest.

They will have to go through the formal application, completing questions about their life history, faith practice history, five letters of reference from non-family members, including a letter from his parish priest, and a rigorously​ psychological test, prior to the entrance interview.

Men in the Roman Catholic Diocese of London will study at St. Peter's Seminary in London, Ont. (stpetersseminary.ca)

A doctor's report, volunteer service record, and vulnerable person's police check are also required. There will be multiple interviews, ending with a major interview with members of the seminary faculty and people outside of the seminary community. Then, they would decide if he has an authentic call to the priesthood.

After which, there's another six to eight years of study.

"There is church law. It can not be done under four years. It has to be be a minimum of four years," Beneteau said. "For many centuries now, it's been between six and eight years."

Increasing completion rates

With the long process to reaching the priesthood, the survey results may help to increase the completion rate. Currently about 60 per cent complete the process, which Beneteau said is pretty good.

"There's all of this to be undertaken and the man comes out with a firm foundation for his priesthood afterwards."

He's looking to find out if there's a specific kind of youth ministry or program that's effective in helping a young man respond to the call.

"Like is there a particular kind or style of youth ministry that we offer in high school and parishes to young people in their teenage years, when they're beginning to think about the future," he said, also considering what obstacles they may face and how they may help ease those situations.

"Sometimes a young man may not be willing to come out and say this is what I'm struggling with or holding me back, so an anonymous survey or study can sometimes bring about things that may we have heard about but have not been able to piece together yet."