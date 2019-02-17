Skip to Main Content
Antoni Cimolino, Tom McCamus host UWindsor theatre workshop
Antoni Cimolino, Tom McCamus host UWindsor theatre workshop

Acting students at University of Windsor attended a special workshop held by notable figures from Stratford Festival.

The two Stratford Festival artists are University of Windsor alumni

CBC News ·
Tom McCamus is a film and theatre actor. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Acting students at the University of Windsor attended a special workshop held by Stratford Festival artists Friday.

Director Antoni Cimolino and actor Tom McCamus both attended the university years ago.

The workshop took place at at Essex Hall Theatre.

Acting students got a special workshop Friday afternoon. 1:42

With files from Sanjay Maru

