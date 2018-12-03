New $30M science building finally ready for UWindsor students

Almost a year after funding was announced, science students at the University of Windsor have a new space to do their research.

Originally targeted for completion in April 2018, the 46,000 square-foot space received $15 million in federal funding and $2.5 million in provincial funding.

The rest of the $30-million price tag was covered by the university.

Nadia Stephaniuk, a graduate science student, said the building is a long time coming.

"It's exciting to see it finally open, ready for the students," said Stephaniuk. "We just finished our move, unpacking process just last week."

A ceremony was held last November when the final beam of the support structure was put in place.

The new building was originally supposed to be finished in April 2018. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The new science building is connected to existing Essex Hall, which houses science students and the University Players theatre.

The open-concept labs in the new building, named the Essex Centre of Research, are mainly dedicated to nanotechnology, medical physics and cancer research.

According to Stephaniuk, there are no classrooms in the building and the space is designed so lab and office space are together.

According to the dean of science, Chris Houser, the open-concept design aimed to improve teamwork.

"All of the labs are glass, completely transparent," said Houser in a news release. "It's indicative of the approach we are hoping for — collaborative and open to bringing in partners."

The 46,000 square-foot space received $15 million in federal funding and $2.5 million in provincial funding. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Stephaniuk is looking forward to the convenience of having everything in one place.

"It's exciting to finally get our lab space set up and do chemistry again in the nice, brand-new building."

The building and research labs are now open to student use, but there is still some ongoing construction. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony won't happen until some time in the new year.