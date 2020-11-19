University of Windsor, St. Clair College receive COVID readiness stamp to welcome more international students

Both the University of Windsor and St. Clair College have had their "COVID readiness plan" approved this week by the provincial and federal governments, meaning they can now fully welcome back their international students population.

International students returning to the university this month can expect to be met with a "rigorous pandemic plan," according to the school.

UWindsor is fully approved to welcome back its international student population after accepting very few since the end of the last academic year, the school said this week. While some international students were already continuing their studies from Canada, others could not travel over due to COVID-19.

But staff at the school said since their "COVID readiness plan" has now received approval, they can take in all international students.

"The approval of a COVID readiness plan really opens the door for us to be able to safely welcome [international students] for them to be able to start their experience," associate vice-president of enrolment management Chris Busch told CBC News.

"A lot of students were quite nervous about starting their degree program remotely with the potential of maybe never being able to travel to Canada for the foreseeable future. This is a breath of fresh air for those individuals who want to be able to settle within our community and continue to learn in a very effective manner."

Busch said they still don't know how many students will decide to travel to Windsor, but they are expecting 1,200 new international students to start in the winter term.

Considering a majority of the university's courses are being offered online, Busch said students are not obligated to be in the city unless they have a program-specific requirement they need to fulfill.

Students will be expected to complete a checklist before travelling to Canada and must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival, as per federal government guidelines.

The university said in a news release that it will also require the following details from students:

Date of arrival.

Address they will stay at during quarantine.

Arrangements they have made to feed themselves and obtain other essential supplies during quarantine.

Students still also need a study permit, which Busch said the government has been slow to issue this year due to the pandemic.

Chris Busch, associate vice president of enrollment at the University of Windsor, says he's not yet sure how many internationals students will travel to Canada as the school was just approved this week to accept those from abroad. (Sameer Chhabra/CBC)

The school will use its International Students Centre will keep track of incoming students and stay in touch with them.

Busch said the university will keep in close contact and support students during their quarantine. He said they have also set up a shuttle service for students needing transportation from Toronto to Windsor.

"We've developed a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of both our international students and the broader community. The plan helps students stay healthy and puts in place supports if they fall ill."

Last year, international students made up nearly one quarter of the university's enrolment, according to the school, which is about 5,500 people.

While some live in Canada, for those who live at home attending online students can be difficult due to "electricity outages or poor Internet access," along with different time zones, the university stated.

"I would probably classify [the] response [from international students] as elated," Busch said. "The university had submitted our international readiness plan to government months ago and finally just received approval."

International students to arrive at St. Clair College in December

St. Clair College also received approval to bring back its international students come December.

"It has been a long process to ensure protocols are in place for the safe arrival of our International students to our campuses in Windsor, Chatham and Toronto," said college president Patti France in a news release Wednesday.

"Our end goal has been to keep our staff, current students and community safe, while ensuring our newest students — from all areas of the globe — arrive in Canada safely."

Prior to landing in Canada, students are asked to provide the college with a study visa and proof that they have completed school protocols.

St. Clair College will welcome students back in December. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

The college said its COVID readiness plan also includes transportation for students and securing hotel rooms for their 14 day quarantine. Students headed to the Toronto campus will have a hotel in the Greater Toronto Area and those coming to Chatham or Windsor will stay in a Windsor hotel.

The college's vice president of international relations Ron Seguin said in a news release that at the hotels where students will quarantine, the school will have security guards at the location to ensure no one leaves their rooms.

The school says it has also made accommodations for food and other necessities, along with having a nurse that will check in on students and a physician if medical help is needed.