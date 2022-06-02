University of Windsor community marks Pride Month

Fei Qin, this year's flag raiser, said it was a big honour to participate.

The Pride flag was raised over at the University of Windsor's campus on Wednesday, kicking off Pride Month celebrations.

Jocelyn Lorito, the co-chair of the UWindsor Pride Committee, said this year the group is holding education sessions on LGBTQ+ Canadian history, pronouns, and also sharing resources such as books and podcasts.

June is Pride Month in many areas, though in Windsor-Essex, the Pride festival runs from Aug. 3 to 7.

The flag was raised on campus in June for the third year.

"We've definitely gained a lot of momentum over the last couple of years, so it's really exciting to see what's going on here on our campus," Lorito said.

The Progress Pride flag was raised at the University of Windsor on June 1, 2022. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The group raised what's known as the Progress Pride flag, which features additional colours to recognize the transgender community and racialized LGBTQ people.

The flag was raised then lowered to half mast to recognize Indigenous children who never made it home from residential schools.

Fei Qin, this year's flag raiser, said it was a big honour to participate.

"It's really cool to be recognized and given the space and I get to raise a flag and I love being the centre of attention," they said.

Seeing the Pride flag raised was exciting for Lorito as well.

"The first time I did it, I did cry," Lorito said. "But I think it's just a symbol to say like, hey, we're here and we're kind people, and really all we're asking is that everyone take a look at themselves and just show kindness."