UWindsor seeks public input into possible renaming of John A. Macdonald building

The University of Windsor wants public input into the possible renaming of a residence building named in honour of Sir John A. Macdonald.

The residence building at the University of Windsor, commonly called Mac Hall, is now under review by a newly formed committee. It was formed after a petition began circulating demanding the name change.

"The purpose is to build some kind of consensus, but we're looking to ultimately be a more inclusive community," said Bruce Tucker, a professor emeritus of history.

"We're also asking for suggestions for different names for Mac Hall."

Macdonald was Canada's first prime ministers but he was also known for his support of the residential school system and many of the 150,000 Indigenous students who attended those schools were emotionally, physically and sexually abused.

The last ones closed in 1996.

Tucker said he learned more about Macdonald's past when he moved to Windsor and heard from one of his Indigenous students who had two brother that had committed suicide after long stays at residential schools.

"At the time we didn't have any courses in Indigenous history so I thought I'd start one," he said.

The University of Windsor says it is reviewing the "appropriateness" of a residence building named after John A. Macdonald. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

From there, he learned more about Macdonald's past.

"Macdonald was celebrated for the national policy ... a visionary who put in place the arrangements for contemporary Canada," said Tucker.

"But what we learned was there was a policy of refusing food to Indigenous nations to put them on the verge of starvation and essentially that was to clear the plains for white settlement and residential schools are a part of it. But starvation and disease and sending missionaries to convert them —the goal was assimilation."

As part of the committee, Tucker said they will make a recommendation to the school's board of governors sometime in the new year. And that a name change is "on the table."

"I can tell you from speaking to people there is considerable feeling that a name change should take place," he said.

Those wishing to contribute their input can do so at this website. Deadline for submission is October 28.