University of Windsor employees to work from home if possible starting Wednesday

The University of Windsor announced on Monday that it will soon ask employees to work from home if possible, amid the ongoing global COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Wednesday, March 18, University of Windsor will move toward an "essential services only model," according to president and vice-chancellor Robert Gordon.

"Managers and supervisors with responsibilities for essential services areas will be identifying individuals and positions within those areas who will be required to continue to report to work and will work with those employees on scheduling and discuss any other matters that may arise," said Gordon in a Monday statement.

Among the university's essential service providers are:

Student health services.

Campus community police.

The Energy Conversion Centre.

Facility services.

Food services.

Financial services.

Human resources.

Information technology services.

Residence services.

Senior administration.

"We know that everyone is doing the best they can under some very extraordinary circumstances and we greatly appreciate all of your ongoing efforts," said Gordon. "We don't know the duration of these new measures and we will continue to provide updates regularly."

The news comes days after the university announced classes would be cancelled on March 16, March 17 and March 18 in order to provide faculty with enough time to "alter the delivery of classes away from face to face to other forms of delivery, including online."

Courses in their new forms will resume on March 19.