New course at UWindsor connects students with local cancer researchers

A new course being offered this fall at the University of Windsor is giving students a first-hand look at local cancer research.

"Cancer Undergrad Research Education" — or CURE — is a third year course offered by professor and cancer researcher Lisa Porter. She says there is a huge variety of cancer research happening in the region.

"We have clinicians at the different hospitals, there's researchers that do sort of psychosocial research, and engineers, and people working in human kinetics ... and then of course there's those of us in science," she said in an interview with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

Lisa Porter is the scientific director of the Windsor Cancer Research Group and a professor at the University of Windsor. (CBC)

One of the focuses of the course will see students working with researchers to brainstorm how to better market — or explain — their research.

"The public don't really understand ... how far we've come," she said. "I think that's in part because scientists, we innately aren't great communicators, we don't know how to sell that story."

By the end of the semester, Porter hopes students will emerge with a better understanding of cancer, enhanced communication skills, and strong connections with local researchers.

The public will also be invited to a cancer education day hosted by the students in the course.