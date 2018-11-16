AfterMeToo founder and FIFA Women's World Cup marketer honoured by UWindsor

Two women's career and personal accomplishments won them University of Windsor's Alumni Awards of Merit at the institution's general meeting Thursday.

Sandra Gage, Class of 1990, and Jennifer Mathers McHenry, Class of 2003, were the two recipients.

Gage is the chief marketing officer for Canada Soccer. Recently, she worked as part of the National Organizing Committee for FIFA Women's World Cup Canada.

When she first applied to university she had wanted to make a difference in people's lives through sport.

She credits the university for setting her on a path to pursue such a career, specifically being able to learn through a co-operative education program.

"It was my foundation," Gage said.

Sandra Gage, left, and Jennifer Mathers McHenry received the award for professional and personal accomplishments that bring honour to the university. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Mathers McHenry is now an employment lawyer based in Toronto. She was recognized for her work with #AfterMeToo, a movement to end workplace sexual harassment and abuse.

She's hoping to become more involved to "see the law start to move in directions that see real consequences for perpetrators and see real justice for victims."

"I feel like the school really did a good job of instilling in all of us, who went to the law school, the absolute responsibility we had to give back to the community," she said.

At the annual general meeting, Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, was also honoured with the inaugural Alumni Ambassador Award.