'Talk is not enough:' UWindsor Anti-Black Racism task force releases recommendations for school

The University of Windsor's Anti-Black Racism Task Force has released a report outlining 40 recommendations for the institution to review and implement in order to better protect Black students on campus.

The 54-page document released Monday comes after five anti-Black racism investigations have taken place at the university over the last two decades, according to the report. In particular, it comes nearly three years after an incident with law student Jordan Afolabi that saw him banned from campus.

The university later privately apologized to Afolabi after a review found it mishandled his assault complaint.

The report also follows a recent incident with fraternity Delta Chi. The fraternity was banned and shut down after racist and homophobic messages from the group's members surfaced online.

Despite reports from incidents such as these, the task force writes that, "Precious little has been accomplished in response to these reports. Black faculty, staff and students still do not feel safe or protected. They continue to endure blatant racism, microaggressions, hyper surveillance, exclusion and other dehumanizing behaviour."

The report continued to say that, "The university has said the right things about ending anti-Black racism. But talk is not enough — not this time."

Recommendations seek safe Black spaces, race-based data collection

The 40 recommendations deal with 10 separate areas across the university, including restructuring the office of human rights, equity and accessibility, creating black-centric inclusivity expectations and a safe space for black students, along with performing an equity audit of Lancer Athletics.

Some of the recommendations listed include:

Consequences for racist behaviour.

Establishing an Office of Black Students' Access and Inclusion on campus.

A review of the Office of Human Rights, Equity and Accessibility.

Collecting race-based data, specifically on student experience and hiring, promotion and tenure of staff.

Implement a Black Studies program.

Create a student athlete complaint process.

The University of Windsor's Black Task Force was created in 2020.

More to come.