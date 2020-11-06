University of Windsor reports 2nd COVID-19 case
The university reported its first case two days ago
The University of Windsor reported its second COVID-19 case Thursday in a student residence.
In a news release, the university said the case is "unrelated" to the first one that was reported on Tuesday.
"The University has taken the necessary steps to initiate self-isolation requirements in consultation with the [Windsor-Essex County Health Unit], which says there is no current risk to the on-campus community," the news release states.
The school says it has increased cleaning in affected areas and is providing support to those who are affected.
It continued to say that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will perform contact tracing and reach out to any close contacts of the case.
First case reported days ago
The first case in the university's campus community was reported Tuesday.
At the time, the university said that the health unit advised them of the case.
Although the individual is a member of the "on-campus community", they are isolating off-campus, according to a news release. It did not specify whether the individual is a student, a faculty member or staff.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.