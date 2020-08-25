'No parties in residence:' How Windsor's on-campus life will look this year

Though many of Windsor's university and college classes will be online this fall, a number of students have still opted to live in residence.

Come September, both the University of Windsor and St. Clair College residences will operate below capacity to abide by public health measures. At UWindsor, residences will operate at 25 per cent, while St. Clair said it's only taking in half the number of students it normally would.

Officials from both schools acknowledged how different this year will be, especially with dorm parties being strictly prohibited and most common spaces, aside from laundry and some kitchens, closed.

"There will be no parties in residence...it cannot happen," said UWindsor's associate vice president of student experience Ryan Flannagan. "But when things do open up and we get past this COVID-19 stuff we've made a commitment to students to have a post COVID-19 party such that they've never seen before here on campus so that we can make it up to them."

The university's associated vice-president of student experience Ryan Flannagan says parties are not allowed, but the school hopes to make it up to students when COVID-19 is over. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"All the experiences that they haven't had as first year students we're hoping that when things get better and we're past the pandemic we can make that happen for them in the winter term," he said.

With parties and other in-person social gatherings a no-go, both schools said they are planning online orientation weeks that include virtual bingo, scavenger hunts, talent shows, concerts and contests.

But without the typical university or college experience, why would students still be compelled to stay on-campus?

Flannigan said the option might be essential for international students and those whose home situations aren't ideal for studying.

But, he added, it's also a good choice for those who just want to get away.

WATCH | A tour of St.Clair College and University of Windsor residences:

CBC News toured residences on both campuses to see what students will be moving into. 3:07

"I think there's just the situation that I was in when I was 19 years of age and I was looking to go off to university," Flannagan said. "I was done with my parents, I couldn't spend another week with them...I needed to get out of my house and I did that and it was the best thing that happened to me, so I'm sure there's some of those students as well."

At the college, residence life coordinator Alyxis Watson said students are only allowed 1 guest in their dorms and no visitors from outside the building.

"We're going to make sure that they're staying safe but also having fun, making sure that they meet new people and create those connections that they're going to make at school," Watson said.

St. Clair College's residence life coordinator Alyxis Watson says they want students to form meaningful connections while staying safe. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Should a student fall sick, Flannagan said the university has a designated quarantine space at Cartier Hall and that food will be delivered.

Meanwhile, the college said students will stay in their own rooms and have groceries brought to their door.

As the start of school nears, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reviewing the plans for both campuses and is working to ensure health and safety protocols are being followed.