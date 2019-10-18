Skip to Main Content
6 in hospital after three-vehicle collision at University Avenue, Campbell Avenue
Windsor

Windsor police have blocked the intersection of University Avenue and Campbell Avenue following a three-vehicle collision Friday that sent six people to hospital.

CBC News ·
Three vehicles were involved in the collision. One SUV left the road and got stuck in a tree. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Two SUVs and a subcompact car were heavily damaged as a result of the incident. One SUV left the road and struck a tree. 

Six people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatning injuries. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

With files from Tony Smyth

