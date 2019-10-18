6 in hospital after three-vehicle collision at University Avenue, Campbell Avenue
Windsor police have blocked the intersection of University Avenue and Campbell Avenue following a three-vehicle collision Friday that sent six people to hospital.
Windsor police said none of the injuries were life-threatening
Two SUVs and a subcompact car were heavily damaged as a result of the incident. One SUV left the road and struck a tree.
With files from Tony Smyth
